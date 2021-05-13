Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases £150.35 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.35 ($196.43).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tony Wood bought 34 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($192.79).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 484.60 ($6.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 429.97. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

