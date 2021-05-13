Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

