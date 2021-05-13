Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $171,000 Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $24,590,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Magnite by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 656,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $19,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of MGNI opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $462,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,087,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

