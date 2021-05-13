Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3,197.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares in the company, valued at $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,326 shares of company stock worth $8,440,199. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

