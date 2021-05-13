Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 34,171.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth $452,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $756.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

