Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $190,000 Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 1,913.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,317,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Insiders sold 41,999 shares of company stock worth $1,961,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

