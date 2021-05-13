MEDNAX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,130 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,313% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MEDNAX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 172,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99,003 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107,139 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,388 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.