Medica Group (LON:MGP) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

MGP stock opened at GBX 157.90 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £193.26 million and a P/E ratio of 35.68. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.96.

Get Medica Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.