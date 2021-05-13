Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,828. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03.

