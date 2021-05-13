Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GVO Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 176.2% in the first quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,265.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,257.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,963.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

