Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $347,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6,830.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,577 shares of company stock worth $1,161,561 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.60 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.