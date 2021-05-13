Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.63. 51,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,106. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

