Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,592,555. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.95 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.