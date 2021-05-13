Mdex Market Cap Reaches $520.26 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $520.26 million and $106.14 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00005626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00080176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.29 or 0.00575744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00232201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.84 or 0.01098234 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.88 or 0.01185201 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

