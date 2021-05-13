MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MDA traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, reaching C$15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,979. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -416.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.47. MDA has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.
