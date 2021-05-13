MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDA traded down C$0.25 on Thursday, reaching C$15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,979. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -416.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.47. MDA has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDA will post 6.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

