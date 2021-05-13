McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $197.07 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

