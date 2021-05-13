Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE MEC opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $337.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

