Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

