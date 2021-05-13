Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $89.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.