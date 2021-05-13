MAX Exchange Token Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $919,506.93 and approximately $185,535.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,818.81 or 0.99949356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $762.17 or 0.01499016 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.58 or 0.00726885 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.71 or 0.00396725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.62 or 0.00201840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006232 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

