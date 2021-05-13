Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 5.1%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $25.68. 5,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 715.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

