Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

