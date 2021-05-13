Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.54. 40,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,849. The stock has a market cap of $358.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

