MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $113.49 on Monday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.