Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.86.

MFC opened at C$25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

