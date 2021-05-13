Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine Sells 15,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $462,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MGNI opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after buying an additional 208,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.