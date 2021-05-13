Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $774.70 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

