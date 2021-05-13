Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,189,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,765. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.23. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

