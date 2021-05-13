Madden Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $493,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,051. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

