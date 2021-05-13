Macquarie Cuts Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $60.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

API has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Agora stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Agora has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

