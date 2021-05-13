Macquarie Cuts Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target to $60.00

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
API has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.
Agora stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Agora has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agora by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
