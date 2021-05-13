LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $116.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock valued at $338,938. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

