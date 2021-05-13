LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,233 shares of company stock worth $338,938 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB stock opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

