Lynne Marie Laube Sells 9,053 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $524,140.56.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17.

Cardlytics stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.