Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $56.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $59.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.06.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,119,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,457 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.