Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Given New C$0.80 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.55 to C$0.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.