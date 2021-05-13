LSV Asset Management Sells 428,425 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 428,425 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $534,333. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

