LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.18% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

