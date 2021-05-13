LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,403 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.5% during the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $106,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.