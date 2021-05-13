LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,072 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $492.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

