LSV Asset Management Has $17.59 Million Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $822.03 million, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

