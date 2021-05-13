LSV Asset Management Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 675,273 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of PVH worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PVH opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

