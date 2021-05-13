LSV Asset Management Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The Progressive by 10.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 7.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 302,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $9,557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 84.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 67.7% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.