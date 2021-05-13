Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the building manufacturing company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.