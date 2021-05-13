London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6,854.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and last traded at GBX 6,928 ($90.51), with a volume of 95801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,972 ($91.09).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,378.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.93 billion and a PE ratio of 58.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Also, insider Stephen O’Connor acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, for a total transaction of £53,850 ($70,355.37). Insiders have bought a total of 2,350 shares of company stock worth $17,510,850 in the last ninety days.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

