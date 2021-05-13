LockTrip (LOC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $150,907.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.69 or 0.00019053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $144.84 million and approximately $150,907.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

