Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.82 and a 200 day moving average of $357.87. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

