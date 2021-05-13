LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 2,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

