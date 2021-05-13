Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. 13,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,229. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

