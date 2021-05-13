Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.90. 59,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

