Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 282,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 37.63% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AZAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,614. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

